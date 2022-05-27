From Coach to Training Partner – Brett McGinty joined in gym by returning Ricky Hatton

Brett McGinty [4(1)-0] is enjoying seeing coach Ricky Hatton practice what he has so often preaches to him throughout camp for his first fight in 2022.

The British fight legend has been preparing for his ring return, an exhibition bout against Marco Antonio Barrera, whilst getting the Donegal favourite for his first outing of the year.

It has meant the 23-year-old, who fights at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday, has spent time training alongside rather than just under the former world champion.

It’s an experience the Hennessy Sports fighter has enjoyed – and not because it’s fun to see his trainer endure some of the pain he dished out in previous camps. It’s been somewhat inspirational for the hard working middleweight, who is now doing what Hatton does rather than says.

“He’s training really hard, has shed a lot of weight and he’s getting into good shape,” McGinty told Irish-boxing.com.

“He’s been training hard with us now for his fight in July for the past five or six weeks and it’s definitely starting to show

“It’s good to be training alongside him. It’s good to see he still has the fire in the belly and motivation to get himself into fight shape again.”

McGinty fights a yet to be confirmed opponent on the same Steve Wood VIP Promotions card Kerry’s Liam Walsh appears on.

It’s his first fight of 2022 and his first since a run of quick fights in succession was halted by injury in December.

Needless to say he is happy to be back.

“I’m delighted to be getting back out this weekend. It’s been frustrating, especially with my injury coming at the end of last year just before I was supposed to fight in December. I felt I was starting to build some momentum before that injury but it’s good to be getting going again.”