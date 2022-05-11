Forgeten Irish Crusierweight to End Five Year Ring Absence

Gary Sweeney [4(4)-0] will end a nigh on five-year ring sabbatical early next month.

The Ballinrobe cruiserweight hasn’t been seen in the ring since as far back as December 2017 and has become something of a forgotten man.

However, the younger brother of Michael ‘The Storm’ Sweeney will reintroduce himself to the sport and to the boxing public when he trades leather on June 4.

Sweeney goes to work against a yet to be confirmed opponent on a Neilson Boxing promotion at the MECA, Regent Circus in Swindon.

‘The Gallant’ debuted in May of 2016 and enjoyed an early success with four successive knockout wins before falling of the radar.

Back in injury hampered the European Youth silver medallist and Elite Senior champion’s 2017 and 2018 and he had fight dates fall through in 2019 before the pandemic hit.

It had been all quiet on the Sweeney front since but the Connaught talent is ready for a fresh start and returns next month.