‘For the 1000000000th time’ – Caoimhin Agyarko responds to pet peeve as he confirms light middleweight move

Caoimhin Agyarko [11(7)-0] had to once again confirm he was not a British prospect last night.

The Matchroom talent has more than once been claimed by British fight fans since he started to gain real prominence.

It’s an innocent mistake for the most part and something Katie Taylor and Michael Conlan have had to deal with over the years but still a real annoyance for the Holy Trinity graduate.

It’s something he had to address again last night after a tweet declaring an all British fight between the Belfast man and Kieron Conway would be a good watch.

More interesting is the news that Agyarko will drop down to 154lbs. The Matchroom fighter has looked solid and impressive at middleweight and recently stated he was happy at 160lbs. However, a move down the scales has been confirmed and it will be interesting to see what step up target’s ‘Black Thunder’ targets.

