For Family – Keane McMahon predicts career changing win

Keane McMahon [7(4)-2(1)] has promised his ‘missus’ he is going to change her and their son’s life by recording victory in New York this Saturday night.

‘The Ice Man’ takes on undefeated Star Boxing prospect Jahyae Brown [10(8)-0] on the undercard of the biggest fight in boxing this weekend.

The Dubliner has bigged up the Madison Square Garden side to the clash, prompting some to wonder whether or not there was an element of ‘just happy to be there’ about ‘Keano’ going into the fight.

However, that isn’t the case, McMahon is aware of what a win could do for his career. In fact, he seems motivated by what upsetting the odds and an American in the Garden would do for his and his family’s future.

“I’ll do the job on Saturday for my missus Rebecca and my little boy, I’ll win and change our lives,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m confident I win this fight. It’s as simple as a Keane McMahon win.”

McMahon also assures he takes a calm and calculated mindset into a world title undercard six-rounder at Hulu Theater.

Things did get heated on Thursday as he was separated from his opponent after they crossed paths in New York,

However, the ‘Ice Man’ claims he is cool and confident going into the fight.

“I’m really excited but I’m also very calm. I’m buzzing to just get in there but focused on performing. I perform to my best then I win the fight.”

Brown, a promotional stablemate of McMahon’s gym mates, Ryan O’Rourke and Tony Brown, is undefeated in 10 and comes into the fight with eight knockouts on his slate.

He will attract all the interest going into the fight but McMahon believes it’s his name that will be on fight fans’ lips by Saturday evening.

“Brown is highly thought of in New York but they have to back their boy, obviously. The Americans don’t know me but they will certainly know me after Saturday. We’ve done our homework and prepared right. I’m very confident. I believe in my ability and the game plan. I’m confident I’ll implement it on the night.”

The former BUI Celtic title challenger has been in New York for over a week as gym mate Tony Browne fought in the Big Apple last weekend.

The 27-year-old doesn’t think added time in the city will have an effect on his performance pointing out allthe hard work was done well in advance.

“The week has been good its a great city and we’ve made good connections here in gyms and met good boxing people. Having Ryan{O’Rourke] and Tiernan [Bradley] over helping me prepare has been excellent. I couldn’t ask for better rounds, although I did most of my sparring before I came over so was just polishing up..

“I’d like to take to thank my sponsor iChrono for making this possible and i want to thank my misses Rebecca for everything.”