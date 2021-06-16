Fight of Fight Camp – Hearn believes McCarthy Billam Smith could prove entertaining ‘eliminator’

Eddie Hearn believes Tommy McCarthy [18(9)-2(1)] versus Chris Billam Smith [12(10)-1(0)] has to the potential to be the fight of Fight Camp.

The Matchroom boss promotes an interesting European, British and Commonwealth cruiserweight title fight between the pair at Matchroom HQ on July 31.

Hearns is genuinely excited about the clash not just because it has the potential to entertain but because of what is at stake.

The height of the ladder available for the winner to climb is matched only by the size of the snake the defeated fighter will slide down suggests the promoter.

It’s a risky fight with a world title shot all but on the line, and a clash with the kind of ingredients Matchroom believes they can now afford to make regular thanks to the DAZN link up.

“This fight for me is one of my picks of Fight Camp,” Hearn said at the launch of the second installment of the summer Fight series.

“Tommy McCarthy versus Chris Billam Smith for the European, British, and Commonwealth titles. These are exactly the kind of fights we want to see more of week in week out. For me, it’s like a final eliminator for a world title. Both camps are very very confident they can win the fight but there is a big risk.”

The out of nowhere bad blood match will play out on a card that will be topped by Conor Benn v Adrian Granados and will also feature Shannon Courtenay, Jack Cullen v Avni Yildrim, as well as appearances for Campbell Hatton, Anthony Fowler, and Sandy Ryan.

Not only does Hearn believe it’s the best match-up on the card he predicts it could be the fight of the three-card series. It’s a genuine 50-50 with a lot on the line argues the promoter.

Hammering down on the initial points he made Hearn continues: “It’s a really good co-main event with Chris Billam Smith versus Tommy McCarthy for the European, British and Commonwealth titles. I think it’s a great fight. It’s a big opportunity for both to position themselves for a world title. It’s a great example of the type of fights we want to have on DAZN as well. Two champions that want to make routine defences? No, no, no let’s just make them a good offer to fight each other, that’s what we want to see. It’s a 50-50 fight.”