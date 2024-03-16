Feargal McCrory marches through Mexican in MSG

A fired-up Feargal McCrory blasted his way to victory in the Mecca of Boxing.

‘Fearless’ had to much by way of size, power and technique for Carlos Carlson, winning an Ireland versus Mexico clash to claim the WBA Inter-Continental super featherweight title in front of a loud Irish crowd.

The 30-year-old dominated from start to early finish bullying the former world title challenger until he buckled in the third round.

The victory and the manner in which it came will help the Tyrone fighter’s growing reputation in New York and the title will boost his ranking.

The win was the second Irish stoppage of the night as Joe Ward stopped Derrick Webster earlier on the 360 Promotions card.

Speaking after he thanked his support and hinted a big fight could be next.

McCrory was the aggressor in the first and from early on it looked like he had the size to bully and power to hurt his opponent.

The Tyrone fighter’s body punching looked particularly effective – and the fact Carlos moaned about being hit on the back of the head indicated he wasn’t comfortable in there.

McCrory continued to slip his way and let shots off in the second, marching forward with little respect for what was coming back and ripping to the body.

It got sloppy at times, as the former world title challenger looked to hold, but ‘Fearless’ wasn’t afraid to assert his physical dominance in the clinch.

Ultimately winning the round easy.

Carlson attempted a revival in the third and landed a big right hand but it didn’t change the direction the fight was going. The ticket-selling Irish man upped the pressure and it wasn’t long before his opponent was the deck. It appeared a body shot had knocked the wind out of him but the referee ruled it a push.

Sensing the finish the Irish side of the fight went for the kill and with Carlson defending himself like he was in a body spar the referee jumped in and called a halt to proceedings.