Extra tickets go on sale for Taylor-Serrano after huge demand

Huge demand for the historic clash between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano has led to additional tickets going on sale as fight fans snap up the chance to witness history on Saturday April 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York, live worldwide on DAZN.



Taylor and Serrano clash for the undisputed Lightweight championship and become the first female fighters to headline ‘The World’s Most Famous Arena’ in its 140-year history in the process. Irish favorite Taylor (20-0 6 KOs) puts her 135lbs hardware on the line for the sixth time in the Big Apple, and does so against seven-weight champion Serrano (42-1-1 30 KOs), the Puerto Rican ace and Brooklyn native that



Fans who secure their seat for the night will have a star-studded undercard to whet the appetite before the main event as Jessie Vargas and Liam Smith meet in a must-win battle at Super-Welterweight and there’s more undisputed action on the card as Crews-Dezurn and Cederroos decide who is the top dog at 168lbs.



Olympic Gold medal star Galal Yafai makes his American debut and defends his WBC International Flyweight Title against Miguel Cartagena in his second pro fight, Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams is in a tough test with fellow unbeaten Middleweight Chordale Booker, Reshat Mati is always popular in his home city and the ‘Albanian Bear’ meets Joe Eli Hernandez over eight rounds, Australia’s Skye Nicolson fights for the second time as a pro against Shanecqua Paisley Davis over six rounds and Light-Heavyweight talent Khalil Coe makes the short trip from Jersey City to face William Langston over six.



“This is going to be an unforgettable night in New York,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “History will be made when Taylor and Serrano step through the ropes and we’re on course for a full arena to witness history.



“The undercard is stacked with 50-50 battles and rising stars; this is a night not to be missed and I’m delighted that we’re going to have a full arena for this momentous occasion.”