Explode onto the scene – Short Fuse Hughes plots career-changing win

The fighter named ‘Short Fuse’ goes into a ‘life-changing’ fight completely calm and collected.

Gerard Hughes steps into domestic action early in his career when he contests one of two all Belfast bouts on the big Matchroom Conlan – Gill card at the SSE arena tonight [Saturday].

The Padraig McCrory mentored super bantamweight takes on Ruadhan Farrell in, what from the outside looking in, looks like a serious grudge match.

However, Hughes doesn’t see it that way, he says his focus is on making the most of the opportunity presented to him on a DAZN broadcast card and not getting one over the former BUI Celtic title challenger.

Addressing the beef when speaking to Irish-boxing.com he said: “It’s him, he’s been talking sh*te on social media, anyone can do it. My Ma can get on social media and [try stir it up]. At the end of the day they can paint it up as beef but we’ve to get in there and fight.

“I don’t care about all that social media talk. If he needs that to get himself up that fine, I don’t need that, I know how big a fight this is. I know it’s a big opportunity and thats what I get up for.”

Hughes heard Eddie Hearn’s recent ‘winner stays on’ speech loudly and it resonated.

“A good win here can change my life. As Eddie Hearn says winners stays on. I hope I can make a statement here Saturday night and stay on,” he adds.

“You’d be stupid to get on this card and not put a performance in.”

Hughes suggests that performance could be a powerful one, the Dee Walsh fighter warns Farrell, he too packs a punch.

“It’s a tough fight. He thinks the power lies with him and that I can’t punch, but I can guarantee you if he stands in front of him he’s going to get hurt.

“I’ll take a win by any means necessary but if he does stand in front of me he’ll get hurt.”

Photo credit Matchroom Mark Robinson