European Championships Draw – Gabriel Dossen Gets Ireland Underway

Gabriel Dossen will be the first Team Ireland boxer between the ropes at the European Men’s Championships in Yerevan, Armenia.

The draws have taken place this evening, and boxing begins on Monday. In all, 219 boxers from 39 nations will vie for 13 titles.

75kg Gabriel Dossen will box Spain’s Migue Entrena Cuadrado in bout 4 of Ring A’s Monday’s evening session, beginning at 6pm, local time. Armenia is four hours ahead of Ireland.

48kg Rickey Nesbitt has to wait until Friday’s afternoon to make his European debut, which will be against Buglaria’s Ergyunal Sebahtin in bout 119 of the tournament – that’s a Quarter Final bout.

51kg Sean Mari meets No. 3 seed, Serbia’s Omer Ametovic in preliminary action in Wednesday’s afternoon session – bout 51 of the tournament. While Dylan Eagleson, contesting at 54kg, first steps between the ropes on Tuesday, to meet Turkey’s Muhammet Acli – bout 17 of the tournament.

Team Captain, Adam Hession is seeded No. 4 in the featherweight/57kg and meets Vasile Usturoi in Wednesday’s evening session – bout 69 of the championships.

60kg JP Hale has a bye through the first round of preliminaries, and meets No. 3 seed, Finland’s Arslan Khatev in Wednesday’s evening session, bout 72 of the tournament.

At 63.5kg, Brandon McCarthy faces England Joseph Tyers in Tuesday’s evening session – bout 31. 67kg Eugene McKeever has a bye to the second round of preliminaries, and meets No. 2 seed, Serbia’s Vakjid Abbasvo in Thursday’s afternoon session, bout of the tournament.

71kg Luke Maguire boxes Poland’s Daniel Wieslaw Piotrowski in bout 22 of the competition, on Tuesday’s afternoon session. While 92kg Jack Marley, seeded No. 3, contests against Greece’s Vagkan Nanitzanian in Thursday’s evening session.

Team Ireland:

48kg Ricky Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Belfast

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

60kg JP Hale, Star ABC, Belfast.

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s, Athy.

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Luke Maguire, Esker BC, Dublin

75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway.

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

Dmitri Dmitruk

Damian Kennedy