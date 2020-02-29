Logo



English Fight dates for O’Rourke, Nevin and Duffy

By | on February 29, 2020 |
Amateur Headline News
A busy March for Irish-boxing just got that but busier as two more fighters confirmed fights for the third month of the year.

Jono Carroll starts off an action packed few weeks with a Scott Quigg clash on March 7, while Michael Conlan takes centre stage in New York on St Patrick’s Day on the top of a bill that also includes Feargal McCrory.

Three days later and the likes Niall Kennedy tops a Boston bill that includes a brilliant fight between Ray Moylette and Larry Fryers as well as the return of Joe Ward.

Now also fighting on March 14 will be Ryan O’Rourke [2-0] and Paddy Nevin [2-0].

The St Michael’s Inchicore duo will trade leather on Kieran Farrell’s Rolling The Dice 2 card in Manchester.

For O’Rourke it will be his third fight since his January debut and by all accounts it will be his last four round clash.

For Heavyweight Nevin it will be his first fight since December of 2018. The Steven O’Rourke trained big man will be looking to get busy this year and make a name for himself in a reborn division.

Another fighter to announce a fight date is Owen Duffy [4(2)-2(1)], but the Cavan man is out in April rather than March.

‘The Black Irish’ will trade leather for the first time under Pete Taylor’s guidance at Woodside Leisure Centre, Watford on April 18.

It will also be the light middleweight’s first fight since his summer 2019 defeat to Eddie Treacy.

