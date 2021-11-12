Edward Donovan floors Floyd en route to points win

Edward Donovan registered his second pro win in Scotland on Friday night.

The much-decorated former underage amateur showed his potential with an impressive performance at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom on a card topped by Dean Sutherland and Michele Esposito‘s WBC International silver welterweight title fight.

In what was his first fight since he migrated from Frank Warren to team up with Northern Sporting Club, Donovan dropped and beat a fellow unbeaten prospect.

The Limerick fighter had his hand raised after out pointing Steven Floyd over four rounds on Fight Zone broadcast Dennis Hobson promoted card.

The European Junior gold medal winner dropped his opponent with the trademark family left hook to the ribs, a shot his brother Paddy used to get a Feile stoppage win earlier this year, but to his credit, Floyd recovered and made the final bell.

Donovan will likely wait until early next year to fight again – and after leaving BT Sports aligned Warren for NSC on a six-fight a year promise should have a much busier 2022.

The win sees Donovan improve to 2-0 while Floyd is now 1-1.