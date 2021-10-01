Eddie Treacy Plays Big Fight Dumb Ahead of Ring Return

An excited Eddie Treacy [4(2)-0] is playing dumb when it comes to what might down the line, preferring to focus on his ring return this Saturday instead.

Suggestions are rife Boxing Ireland have December title plans for the Bray fighter – and rumour has the exciting to watch light middle at the forefront of the promotional companies next big move.

However, in the typical matter-of-fact fashion associated with the fighter, Treacy insists he knows nothing of what’s next and hasn’t even heard whisper of titles or big plans.

“I don’t know about any big news, I’m just focused on Saturday night and that’s it,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

Taking that blinkered approach into Saturday is made easier by the fact ‘The Honeybadger’ goes into this bout full of excitement.

Treacy hasn’t fought since October of 2019 and is more than excited to step back through the ropes. In fact, he was just overjoyed to start camp.

“Fight week has been great, it doesn’t feel real, to be honest. It’s a special feeling when you get to fight week and you know you’ve worked hard in camp and no stone has been left unturned,” he adds before revealing his love of pain.

“Because I haven’t fought in so long I’ve been excited since day one of camp. I love the whole process, the training, the diet, the early morning roadwork and the freezing cold dips in the sea and like I said before it’s a special feeling knowing you’ve broken your bollox in camp and you get to fight week knowing all the hard work is done.”

Treacy hasn’t too much information on his opponent revealing the current issues with securing away fighters saw a few names thrown his way.

Regardless he goes in with the same mentality and approach he always has.

“As always I don’t make any predictions. An Eddie Treacy win that’s all that matters. I’m always fully prepared to go the full distance but if the opportunity presents itself for the knockout I will take it.

“We haven’t been working on anything different, just fine tuning what we already have. If it’s not broke don’t fix it.”

The well supported Mark Buckley trained fighter has again sold a lot of ticekts and wanted to express gratitude to his following and sponsors.

“I am bringing a crowd up. Because of Covid it’s limited capacity so I only got limited tickets. I’m very grateful to everyone for all the support especially people coming up to support me. Tickets and hotels aren’t cheap, so I’m very grateful to every last one of them for the support. I also want to thank my coaches for all their time and effort in this camp and everyone for the continued support. Also massive thank you to my sponsors for this camp. I wouldn’t be able to do it without them. HD HairDesign, U Value Spray Foam Solutions, O Keeffe Paving & Landscaping, Quality Nutrition Ireland and Upholstery Designs.”