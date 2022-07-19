Eddie Hearn Shares Increased List of Potential Katie Taylor Opponents

And then there were five.

Eddie Hearn claims there are five fighters in the mix to provide the opposition for Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] when the pound for pound #1 returns to ring action.

Post Taylor’s historic win over Amanda Serrano all the talk was about a Croke Park rematch and at one stage it appeared as if the undisputed lightweight world champion would repeat against the seven-weight world champ in Dublin in September.

However, the New York based Puerto Rican elected against an immediate return and instead chose to fight at Madison Square Garden again on August 6.

That left the Irish sporting sensation open to suggestions and opponent ideas. Her promoter initially hinted a fight with MMA stars Cris Cyborg or Holly Holm was his preference for an October fight night but he recently revealed more names are the list.

A rematch with Jessica McCaskill, who has gone on to become undisputed welterweight champion since losing to the Bray talent in 2017, is an option according to the DAZN alligned fight maker.

An Ireland versus English battle with Chantelle Cameron who is a unified champion at light welter was also mentioned by Hearn, although the aforementioned may look to fight each other first.

Hearn also mentioned a name not discussed before, Choi Hyun-Mi the long-reigning WBA super featherweight world champ and former featherweight world title holder.

Speaking to Betfred’s Lightweight Boxing Show the promoter who also guides the career of Caoimhin Agyarko said:: “People are talking about maybe a crossover fight with Holly Holm or [Cris] Cyborg. There’s other fighters, world champions as well. [Hyun-Mi] Choi, who’s down at super featherweight, could be an option. I’m disappointed we couldn’t make the Serrano rematch, but she wanted another fight before she considered that.

“And then you’ve got the other undisputed all about to be undisputed, Chantelle Cameron, Jessica McCaskill. They actually could fight each other, which would be an absolute war because they just come forward or not. But, you know, I do believe that Chantelle Cameron and Jessica McCaskill are also potential opponents to Katie Taylor as well.”