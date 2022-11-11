Eddie Hearn reveals possible Katie Taylor Croke Park Date

Eddie Hearn is a ‘million percent’ committed to delivering a Croke Park homecoming for Katie Taylor [22(6)-0] and revealed the most likely time frame for what would prove a historic occasion.

Speaking after Taylor outclassed game Argentine Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at Wembley Arena in London late last month, the Matchroom promoter declared Ireland as the venue for the Irish Icon’s next fight.

Indeed, he was adamant ‘Ireland has to be next’.

Some Irish fight followers remained skeptical, particularly after a proposed September 2022 GAA HQ homecoming never materialised despite massive Croker furor in the aftermath of the massive Madison Square Garden win over Amanda Serrano.

However, Taylor has talked positively about a huge event in Dublin in 2023 in recent days and Hearn has doubled down on his Ireland promise.

Offering more hope, Hearn, when speaking to Colm McGuigan of IFL TV in America yesterday, revealed he is ‘one million percent’ committed to taking Taylor to Jones Road and went as far as to suggest a date and time frame for the clash.

“April or May, it will be Katie’s next fight,” he said. “This is a must for us and we have to deliver it for Katie.”

The Matchroom main man and DAZN aligned fight maker admitted he does need help to deliver a GAA Headquarters fight night and has called for the GAA and the Irish government to lend a hand.

“Our focus is a million percent on going to Croke Park, we do need [the GAA’s] support and we need the Irish government’s support as well. Not in terms of allowing it to happen but it’s very expensive to go into Croke Park and put a fight on. We have other opportunities in Ireland with different stadiums, for me, Croke Park is the one, it’s historic, but we can go to the rugby stadium [Aviva] or other places. Again for me, Croke Park is where it should happen but we need help. There have been a lot of conversations going back as far as last year, it’s an expensive place and we believe we fill it but we’ve to go to make it right numbers-wise for Katie and Amanda [Serrano], and hopefully, we’ll be there.”

“People are begging for it at home”@AndyLeeBoxing knows the importance of a homecoming fight for @katietaylor 🇮🇪🔜#TaylorCarabajal pic.twitter.com/jl6FtcMQoN — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 29, 2022

Hearn has always been honest about the fact he wants Amanda Serrano [43(30)-2-1] to stand in the corner oppossite to the Irish sporting sensation if Croke Park did happen.

Recently crowned undisputed light welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron [17(8)-0] has thrown her hat in the Taylor Croke Park ring, the promoter, who also guides the career of Gary Cully and Caoimhin Agyarko, does like the idea of an Irish versus English all-undisputed fight but the American-based Puerto Rican is the first and maybe even only choice.

“The focus for us is on Amanda Serrano. We developed that tournament to give Chantelle an opportunity to become undisputed and the reason we did that is to build up the Katie Taylor fight and give Chantelle the profile that she now has. There are massive nights out there for Chantelle Cameron, she owns every belt out there in the 140lb division. A fight between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron is two undisputed. I will say our focus is on Amanda Serrano.

Possibly Ireland’s greatest ever sports star, and certainly the country’s most popular athlete, has never fought at home as a professional.

That looked certain to change this year with a historic Croke Park fight night put on the table for September, only for preferred opponent Amanda Serrano to elect against a trip to Dublin in favour of her own undisputed quest.

It’s said Team Taylor still pushed for a GAA Headquarters event, but Hearn had opponent concerns and wanted the sell-out insurance that Serrano and the rematch of the ‘greatest women’s fight off’ all time would bring.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com recently, Hearn explained those concerns but suggested he may overlook them just to deliver for the unique talent and boxing game changer.

The Essex fight maker now looks certain to deliver on that Ireland promise.