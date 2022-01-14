Eddie Hearn reveals Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano confirmation is incoming

A Katie Taylor [20(6)-0] versus Amanda Serrano [42(30)-1-1] mega fight should be officially announced very soon according to Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom boss says he is on the ‘brink’ of deal and an announcement is imminent.

The undisputed lightweight champion and the seven weight world titlist have been linked for years and came close to fighting on two occasions in 2020.

However, much to Team Taylor and fight fans’ frustration the biggest fight in the history of women’s boxing has yet to play out.

Positive talks have taken place over the last two months and there has been strong suggestions the pair would finally meet in New York’s Madison Square Garden in April.

It now appears we will depart the realm of rumour and move into the realm of the real, as Eddie Hearn claims a deal is all but done and official confirmation is close.

“The contracts are getting finalised at the moment. We’re on the brink now,” Hearn said when speaking to DAZN.

“That’s the biggest fight in the history of female boxing. And it’s going to be a massive fight for boxing in 2022.”

Serrano has recently teamed up with Jake Paul and has a promotional deal with the internet star’s Most Valuable Promotions.

Hearn claims that link up has made the New York based Puerto Rican more valuable and increased the purse initially on offer.

“Jake Paul has done a brilliant job for her [Amanda Serrano]. He’s massively increased Amanda Serrano’s value,” Hearn continued.

“She deserves this, the price that was offered three years ago, that’s not the price anymore. As they say, yesterday’s price is not today and Jake Paul’s a massive reason for that.

“Female boxing doesn’t get any bigger than this fight. I mean, in a way I want to stop saying ‘this is the biggest fight in female boxing.’ This is one of the biggest fights in boxing.”