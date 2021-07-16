Dylan Moran to fight social media star on charity fight night

Dylan Moran [15(6)-1(1)] is the latest boxer lined up to punch a comedian in the face after being added to a charity fight night set for Galway and September 11.

The popular Waterford welterweight has accepted Facebook funnyman Fabu-D’s call out and will trade leather with the comedian on what’s developing into a star-studded card.

The Moran Fabu-D fight joins a wheelchair clash between two-time Olympic gold medal winner Paddy Barnes and Stevo Timoty on the card.

There is also a strong possibility Conor McGregor will trade leather with Impressionist Al Foran on the bill, Foran definitely appears, and ‘The Notorious’ has said he will provide the opposition.

Moran confirmed the news on social media today and called for people to support the charity show.

The event takes place at the Clayton Hotel Galway and all proceeds from the night go to the Irish Wheelchair Association.

Speaking only Sir Stevo Timothy explained:

“Many people out there may not realise is that I have incomplete paraplegia so I use a wheelchair or crutches to get around. Last year I decided to cycle a bike 5km and ended up raising over 63,000 euros for the Irish Wheelchair Association and had support from the likes of Tyson Fury, Gary Lineker, Freddie Flintoff, Paul McGrath, Dawn French and Joey Barton.

“This year I have decided to have a wheelchair boxing match with Belfast Olympic Winner Paddy Barnes. The rationale is to normalise wheelchair sports and to show those with disabilities that you can achieve anything you set your mind to, but also to get Paddy into a wheelchair to show able-bodied people how difficult wheelchair life can be. We will also try to raise as much as possible for the Irish Wheelchair Association and Paddy’s choice (yet to decide)We would love your support in this endeavour and would hope that you would help to get the word out so that we can fully utilise this opportunity.”

In terms of Moran, the Waterford fighter has had an interesting year despite not fighting, he spent time in camp with Conor McGregor, fell out with Jake Paul and is said to be close to signing terms with Frank Warren.