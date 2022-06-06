‘Don’t Undervalue Us’ – Gary Cully not happy with Declan Geraghty’s Fight for Free offer

Gary Cully [14(8)-0] wasn’t too happy to see Declan Geraghty [20(5)-5(4)] offering his services for free.

‘Pretty Boy’ told Eddie Hearn he would fight any of his Matchroom prospects and forgo a purse in loo of the opportunity.

It was a move that reflects the Dubliner’s desperation for a fight of note and his eagerness to get back in the spotlight.

However, it’s a play ‘The Diva’ doesn’t understand. The Sarto stylist argues boxers have gotten a raw deal financially throughout the history of boxing and fighting for free doesn’t help in that regard. The Pete Taylor trained fighter also points out punching for no pay doesn’t reflect the hard work and sacrifices fighters put in pre any bout.

Boxing has a history of ripping off and undervaluing fighters who put their lives on the line. Why tf would you train so much and sacrifice so much to fight for free 🤨 We deserve to be paid man don’t undervalue us ✌🏼 https://t.co/gHDTfdAwN1 — Gary Cully (@BoxerCully) June 4, 2022

Responding to Cully, southpaw Geraghty explained he was in a position where he just had to ‘roll the dice’.

Patrick Hyland also revealed he fought Robin Deakin for free the fight after he defeated Paul Griffin to claim the Irish title, stating: ‘sometimes you got to do what you don’t like to get up the ladder and get them fights under your belt. [It] could always lead to something bigger better and financially better for you!”

Geraghty has fought just once since 2019, a fifth-round stoppage win over Viacheslav Shulevskyi and has found it difficult to find fights of late.

Cully was last seen in the ring registering a breakout victory over former world champion Miguel Vazquez live on DAZN. The exciting lightweight contender’s next move has yet to be confirmed.