Headline News News Top News of The Day Videos 

Donovans share ‘heartfelt’ message with those considering suicide

Jonny Stapleton ,

The Donovan brothers Paddy and Edward sent out a ‘heartfelt’ message to anyone suffering from depression and considering suicide.

Talking October Red after the older of the two boxing brothers registered career win number 8 live on Sky Sports on Saturday, the Limerick duo felt it important to send out their support and to speak on the issue.

‘The Real Deal’ called for people to try and be ‘strong’, get active and ‘keep moving forward’, while Edward Donovan advised people to talk and ‘pick up the phone’ if they feel overwhelmed.

Top Rank starlet Paddy Donovan had been open about how suicide had affected him and his family in 2021.

Two close and young family members died by suicide over the course of last year – and it hit him hard.

“2021 was the hardest year of my life,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I was damaged material. I lost two of my family members, William my uncle, who was just 28 years of age, and my first cousin Patrick, 25 to suicide.”

The message came days before Limerick was again mourning suicide victims.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

17-year-old Kilkenny amateur star to turn professional

Joe O'Neill

Gallery: Pics from Jason Quigley and Jamie Kavanagh’s weigh in

irishboxing

Luke Keeler claims comeback Celtic Warrior title win

irishboxing