Donovans share ‘heartfelt’ message with those considering suicide

The Donovan brothers Paddy and Edward sent out a ‘heartfelt’ message to anyone suffering from depression and considering suicide.

Talking October Red after the older of the two boxing brothers registered career win number 8 live on Sky Sports on Saturday, the Limerick duo felt it important to send out their support and to speak on the issue.

‘The Real Deal’ called for people to try and be ‘strong’, get active and ‘keep moving forward’, while Edward Donovan advised people to talk and ‘pick up the phone’ if they feel overwhelmed.

Top Rank starlet Paddy Donovan had been open about how suicide had affected him and his family in 2021.

Two close and young family members died by suicide over the course of last year – and it hit him hard.

“2021 was the hardest year of my life,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I was damaged material. I lost two of my family members, William my uncle, who was just 28 years of age, and my first cousin Patrick, 25 to suicide.”

The message came days before Limerick was again mourning suicide victims.