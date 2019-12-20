Donovan Doubles his knockout tally – ‘Real Deal’ makes mini statement with stoppage win

Exciting Limerick prospect Paddy Donovan claimed another stoppage win in Bolton to end 2019 off a perfect 3-0.

The former amateur standout was impressive yet again on his travels dropping his opponent Oscar Amador at the end of the second session with some brutal shots.

The Andy Lee trained fighter remained composed and didn’t rush the knockout, hurting his opponent with some brutal body shots before a crisp uppercut brought an end to proceedings in the third.

The stoppage in itself was eye catching, but is made more impressive by opponent Oscar Amador’s record.

Granted ‘The Real Deal’ was always expected to beat the Spanish based Nicaraguan journey man, but to stop him is a mini statement.

The experienced 25-year-old has taken the likes of Tyrone Nurse, Jack Catterall, Stephen Ormond, Tyrone McKenna and Dylan Moran the distance and all the aforementioned met him much later in their pro careers.

The Limerick man marches on towards his next confirmed date, A showdown on the undercard of Michael Conlan on St.Patricks Day in Madison Square Garden.

The ‘Real Deal’ confirmed the fight in an earlier interview stating

“That is 100% confirmed, Its an honor to be on Conlan’s undercard and coming up alongside him he was the dominant force in the senior level and I looked up to him,” Donovan told Irish Boxing.Com.

If that is indeed his next fight it would signify Donovan’s 4th fight on the road with his previous fights in Belfast, Glasgow, and Bolton respectively.

Even more exciting for Donovan it appears as if his preparation for the March date will play out alongside Tyson Fury’s prep for his massive rematch with Deontay Wilder.

The 20-year-old’s coach Andy Lee will be part of ‘The Gypsy King’s’ new coaching team, working alongside Sugar Hill.