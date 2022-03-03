Dennis Hogan outclasses Ryan in IBO eliminator

Dennis Hogan had too much by way of class for the gutsy Wade Ryan in Brisbane this morning [Irish time].

The former world title challenger outpointed the Aussie on the undercard of Nikita Tszyu’s debut win at the Fortitude Valley Music Hall in Brisbane.

Although Hogan has world-level previous and ruled domestically prior to challenging for world titles at two different weights, Thursday’s fight was billed as a genuine 50-50.

Indeed, due to Ryan’s impressive run of form going into the clash, many had the 31-year-old southpaw as a slight favourite. Hogan proceeded to make a mockery of those odds as he outboxed his game foe to score a wide points win.

‘Mayo’ was competitive to a point but ‘The Hurricane’ had too much experience, know-how, and skill for him, coming away with a 116-11,117-110,120-108 win.

Dennis Hogan takes the win! 👏



Up next, Tszyu vs. Stahl 🤩



BLOG 👉 https://t.co/oduUc1jxpq

📺 Tune in LIVE on Fox Sports Ch. 505 or stream on @kayosports 👉 https://t.co/MD3fLBYmIG pic.twitter.com/rhqMshTV53 — MAIN EVENT (@MainEventTV) March 3, 2022

The victory, the 30th in Hogan’s storied career, came in an IBO light middleweight world title eliminator, meaning Hogan is now next in line for the IBO world title.

Although. as an organisation, the IBO does a lot of things right, it isn’t held in the same regard as the big four [WBO, IBF, WBA, WBC] by most. However, if there is any fighter that deserves that fact being overlooked somewhat it’s Hogan, whose performance against Jaime Munguia in Mexico should have been enough to see him join the list of Irish world champions.

Hogan’s record reads 30(7)-4(2)-1 after the win while Wade Ryan’s now has double-digit defeats and a slate of 20(7)-10(1).