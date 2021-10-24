Declan Geraghty Warns Welsh Champion he is Ready for WAR

Declan Geraghty [20(5)-5(4)] believes it will be substance over style when he takes on Kieran Gething [10(2)-2-2]in Newcastle next month.

The southpaw stylist takes on the Welsh Champion on an MTK show and is predicting a war will break out.

Both fighters are known for a skills approach but Geraghty warns will, will be the more valuable asset in what is rumoured to be a ranking title fight.

‘Pretty Boy’ predicts a ten-round all action slugfest.

“He is a good strong lad. I’m gonna’ have one of those Fight of the Year Fights. It’s going to be all action from 10 rounds,” Geraghty told Irish-boxing.com.

😂😂 my Mann see ya soon princess 😘 https://t.co/B0PyxFIWNH — declan geraghty (@deco_geraghty) October 18, 2021

“He’s a lovely lad and we’ll have a drink after but for the time we are in the ring it will be a war. I’m looking forward to it and I’m sure he is too. I honestly see it being all gor from start to finish, a real all action fight.”

Rumour has a ranking strap and the BUI Celtic title on the line on November 13, not that the Dub cares.

The 31-year-old southpaw just wants to fight and after having to deal with a number of high profile defeat is just looking to enjoy his boxing from here on out.

“Where does a win here leave me? F**k knows!

“It’s gonna be a good win and a good belt to get. I reckon it will be straight another hard fight, but to be honest I don’t give a rats. I’m living for the now and enjoying my last ride. I love this sport but it takes your soul away, so when I walk away it will be for good.”