Declan Geraghty ready to fight after playing Promoter, Manager and Matchmaker

Declan Geraghty [19(4)-5(4)] could well be one of those fighters that go into managing and promoting once they hang up their gloves.

‘Pretty Boy’ has those Eddie Hearn boyish good looks, loves the camera, can talk and most recently proved he has the ability to the behind the scenes graft.

After waiting nigh on over two years to try and put his defeat to Archie Sharp behind him and after getting no joy from big-name call-outs, Geraghty took it upon himself to secure a fight.

‘Pretty Boy’ found a card, a title, albeit not one of any note, and an opponent – organizing his own return alongside, Ciaran McIvor of Boxing Bants fame, from start to finish.

The Dublin southpaw will face Irish-managed South African David Rajuili [12(3)-8(2)-1] on an MSM-POL card at the Clarion Congress Hotel in the city of Ostrava.

“I was sitting around waiting for the team to come up with a fight and nothing was coming, so went about it myself,” Geraghty explains to Irish-boxing.com.

“Myself and Ciaran Mcivor did all the hard work. We worked to make this fight happen. Honestly, without his help, it would never have worked out. He is a true friend and great working partner.”

The stylish southpaw didn’t just secure a fight it appears he proved an adept matchmaker and secured the right kind of fight.

In recent times the 32-year-old has taken relatively handy back to winning ways post a defeat or lay off. This time around he goes in against a fighter with ambition and ability, Rajuili, a German-based Boxing Ireland promoted SouthAfrican, at the very least should make the former amateur of note work for 12 rounds.

“I think this fight is great for getting some ring rust off and instead of fighting a handy journeyman I said someone how’s coming to win and that’s what he’s going to do.

“He’s a very game fighter with a good work rate, he wants to win, so it’s sure to be a hard night for me. Moving forward it’s better for me to fight over 12 rounds against a good fighter for a belt than fight 4 to 6 rounds with someone who’s gonna rollover. It was a no-brainer really.”

While there was extra burden in terms of negotiating and getting the fight over the line for the southpaw, Geraghty, who moves up the scales for this one, says he has camped well and is now ready to fight.

“Yeah there was a lot of work to do behind the scenes to make this happen but we are here now, so I’m looking forward to the fight.”