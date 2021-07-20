Declan Geraghty in contention to fight former world champion

Declan Geraghty [19(4)-5(4)] came close to securing the ultimate bounce-back fight and providing comeback opposition for a returning former world champion.

Irish-boxing.com understands the Dublin southpaw was one of the front runners to man the away corner for former lightweight champion of the world, Ray Beltran [36(22)-9(3)-1] in his proposed July 16 comeback.

Daniel Perales Osorio [12(8)-20-2] eventually got the nod for a card that was canceled as recent as last Wednesday, but Geraghty held concrete talks, discussed money and with travel restrictions easing is said to be back in the frame.

The Freddie Roach trained Beltran was last seen in the ring Richard Commey in June 2019 and was hoping to return this week only for Osorio to pull out.

“It’s disappointing,’’ said the 40-year-old Beltran, once Manny Pacquiao’s primary sparring partner. “You invest a lot of time and money into training and all. But it’s part of boxing. Part of the business. I used to fight because of my passion for the game. I still do. But now I also see it as a business,” he added before revealing he is already lining up a new date.

“At this stage, I just want to stay busy.I’m hoping for August 28. Then, maybe in September. At this stage, I’ve got to stay busy. I can’t sit around and wait.’’

Geraghty has already made it clear he is willing to fight the veteran late next month and Irish-boxing.com understands a line of communication between the camps is open and talks re a 140lbs fight are underway.

The two-weight National Elite Championship winner has himself been out of the ring for some time, Geraghty hasn’t fought since September of 2019, when he was stopped by Archie Sharp.

A fight with Beltran would prove tricky considering the absence but it represents the kind of fight the now Pete Taylor trained name has been looking for.