Continental King – Dominic Barrett wins European Championship Gold

Dominic Barrett is a European Champion.

The Galway fighter claimed European School Championships gold in Bosnia Herzegovina on Saturday.

The Titans BC boxer defeated Poland’s Natan Styczek to step to the top of the 70kg podium.

The win, which brings to an end an impressive week for Barrett and indeed Team Ireland, sees Ireland come away with two golds from the latest installment of the tournament after Ruth Dossen claimed gold in the featherweight class.

The win, Ireland’s second at this instalment of the tournament, sees the starlet become Ireland’s 27th European Schools medal winner. She joins a list of Euro Schools gold medal winners that includes James McGivern, Aaron McKenna, Yasmin Meredith, Winnie McDonagh, Lousie Joyce and Cassie Henderson.

Ireland come away with seven medals, two gold, a silver and four bronze.

Team Ireland

36kg Danielle Smithers (Swords)

38kg Kayla Harris (St Monicas)

40kg Alanna Berry (Crumlin)

42kg Kenia Flood Prado (Glasnevin)

44kg Alannah Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

48kg Maggie McDonagh (Mullingar Elite)

51kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack) Team Co-Captain

54kg Vanessa Doyle (Templemore)

57kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic C)

60kg Roisin Hegarty (Illies GG)

64kg Robin O’Reilly (Monkstown D)

70kg Ellie May Lawlor (Brian Dillons)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas)

42kg Emmet Shields (Glasnevin)

44kg Sean Kelly (St Abbans Kilmyshall)

46kg Jack Jones (Sacred Heart D)

48kg Christy Joyce (Olympic L)

50kg Francis Maughan (Olympic C)

52kg Connor Lowry (East Down)

54kg Tadhg Brennan Tansey (Baldoyle)

57kg Michael Mullaney (Claremorris) Team Co-Captain

60kg Ruairi Walker (St John Bosco A)

63kg Jamie Herbert Jacob (Kilcullen)

66kg Charlie Dixon (Enniscorthy)

70kg Dominic Barrett (Titans)

75kg Ethan Duffy (Aglish)

80kg Noel Martin (West End)

90kg Michael J McDonagh (Tredagh)

Team Managers: Stephen Connolly & Jennifer O’Sullivan Coffey

Coaches: Amanda Spencer, Paul Simpson, Ralph McKay, Tommy O’Donnell

R&J: Loughlin Gannon