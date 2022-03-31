Headline News News Pro News 

Conor Wallace steps up world title undercard

Conor Wallace [8(6)-1] is promising to make a statement when he steps up on a world title undercard next month.

The Australian based Newry fighter fights Faris Chevalier [13(7)-1] at the Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach on May 11.

The clash with the French man will play out on the undercard of Maris Briedis and Jai Opetai’s Warresman Boxing promoted IBF cruiserweight world title fight, meaning Wallace has the chance to get a win over a big name in front of a large audience.

Confirming the fight online he said: “Delighted to announce my next fight, against Faris Chevalier, which will be on the undercard of the huge World Title clash between Maris Briedis and Jai Opetai at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre.

“Absolutely pumped for this fight and I’m ready to make a statement!

“Thanks to my manager Steve Deller for making this possible, D&L Events and Tasman Fighters for giving me the opportunity to be apart of this massive show!”

French born, Chevalier is a former super middleweight Australian champion who won continental honours in his first fight at light heavy. He lost that WBA Oceanic title on the scales last time out but still managed to defeat former Chris Eubank Jr foe, Renold Quinlan, to make it 13 straight wins since he lost on his debut.

Impressively enough 10 of those wins have come against fighters with winning records. However, Wallace has already shared the ring with more-lauded opposition in the form of Leti Leti. The 25-year-old suffered a majority decision defeat and lost his Australian title after 10 entertaining rounds against the tough Somian and has since bounced back with a stoppage win over Jackson King.

