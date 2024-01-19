Cojones – Conall Treanor can only get Mexican fighters to face him

Conall Treanor hasn’t got anything against Mexicans rather it just seems they are the only ones with the ‘cojones’ to face him.

The Canada-based Dundalk native could well be the first Irish fighter through the ropes in 2024 – depending on how things pan out for Aaron McKenna – when he goes to work in Edmonton on Saturday night.

Impressively the seven-rounder is the fourth fight of his debut year and interestingly enough it’s his fourth against Mexican opposition.

The confident 20-year-old points out that Mexican opponent selection has nothing to do with any Latin vendetta.

‘The Irish Matrix’ says Mexicans seem to be the only fighters who are not afraid to face him.

“The Mexicans are the only people ballsy enough to fight me,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“We had loads of other fights lined up last year but other fighters weren’t up to it. Three fighters pulled out in Toronto and one in British Columbia, the only people who have said yes were Mexicans, so we take them all day long.”

The South American suares have led to solid workouts in what has been a very busy first year in the pros and while he notes the tough nature of his opponents to date, he declares he has the power to do them damage.

“They are tough, they’ve got good chins but I got a good overhand too!”

The Mexican he faces at the River Cree Resort Casino, Edmonton is southpaw Andres Balderas and Treanor expects him to be very similar to the ones that came before.

“For this fella I expect nothing different, hands up looking to swing and hurt me.”

It’s a nice early start for the prospect, not that that matters. Treanor is more concerned with ending the year with a title around his waist.

“Feels good to be in the ring no matter what time of year. We’re hoping to end the year with a Canadian title.”