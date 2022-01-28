Clear Title Path set out for Connor Coyle

Conor Coyle [14(6)-0] is ready to start making up for lost time and hopes a busy Spring will end with a title win.

The Derry middleweight fights in America for the first time since 2020 at the Memorial Hall in Melrose, Boston, on February 19th.

Rodrigo Lopes Rodrigues [8(7)-1(1)] stands between Coyle and a successful start to the year – and it appears if he defeats the Brazilian next month he will be handed the chance to turn a good start to a great start.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com this week the keen to kick on 31-year-old revealed he has a NABA middleweight title fight lined up.

The Americas title should provide a WBA ranking and will help ‘The Kid’s’ ‘big-fight-by-the-end-of-the-year’ hopes.

The strap – which will be competed for by Michael Moore and Anthony Lenk in Ohio this weekend – was won by both Andy Lee and Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan and should come with a step up opponent for the Florida based puncher.

“I have my first fight back in the States in 25 months on February 19th in Boston. Then we step it up on March 19th where our first title is on the line, the NABA title,” Coyle told Irish-boxing.com.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medal winner could prepare for the step fight by sparring a fighter some of his fellow Irish middles know all too well.

“I’ve had calls come in from world champs to help out with sparring, Demetrius Andrade was one of them. He wants to bring me in to camp to help prepare him for fights, the first offer was for Jason [Quigley] but now it’ll be for his next match up, which could be possibly GGG [Gennady Golovkin].”

Coyle is currently mid-prep for his February Boston bout and is happy with how things are going since he returned to trainer Jim McLaughlin in Florida.

“Training camp is going to plan. I’m in camp with Yamaguchi Falcao, he is a great training partner, we are pushing each other on every day and pushing each other past our limits. I’m very excited about this year and glad we’re back on track with my training camps back in Florida with my team.”