Carty Party in Nottingham – Dublin Heavy Added to Conlan Wood Card

Thomas Carty [2(1)-0] has added further Irish interest to the massive Michael Conlan versus Leigh Wood WBA ‘regular’ featherweight world card.

The Dublin heavyweight tonight confirmed he will populate the Matchroom bill and will trade leather for a third time as a pro in Nottingham on March 12.

Carty will trade leather against a yet to be confirmed opponent on the DAZN broadcast bill.

Speaking online the Pascal Collins trained fighter said: “Delighted to announce I’ve been added to the Michael Conlan vs Leigh Wood card on March 12th. Big shoutout to my manager Dillian Whyte and the team for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to hear noise of all those crazy Irish fans. Looking forward to making a statement.”⁣

It’s a massive boost for the Dillian Whyte managed big man, it further cements a working relationship with Matchroom and gives him a chance to impress Eddie Hearn and co.

Carty will also be able to sell himself to the wider Irish audience on a fight night topped by Olympic medal winner Michael Conlan.

Also appearing on the card are Gary Cully in a mouth-watering fight with former world champion Miguel Vazquez and Caoimhin Agyarko, who Irish-boxing.com believes will fight Hassan Ndam.

Speaking after his Matchroom debut Carty said:

I’d like to think I had a really good following before the fight, a lot of guys know who I am and know I’m a fighter. But now I’ve random guys pulling me in the gym, I’ve people on the street, people in McGowans saying ‘well done on your fight’. That’s only gonna’ get bigger, it’s only gonna snowball from here especially if I fight on Matchroom cards.

“As far as I’m concerned Matchroom is the UFC of boxing, the main promoter in the sport. I’m delighted I got to fight on one of their cards. I’m just gonna keep the head down keep going and hopefully this time next year I won’t be able to walk down any street without anybody pulling me.