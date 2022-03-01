Carl Frampton stands his ground against furious John Fury

Carl Frampton stood his ground when faced with a furious John Fury.

‘Gypsy John’ confronted ‘The Jackal’ at the first press conference for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte on Tuesday.

The father of heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury was upset the fomer two weight world champion had was picked Jake Paul to beat his other son Tommy Fury for a fight which fell through late last year.

“You what? You think Jake Paul’s a boxer?” began the confrontation

Frampton replied: “No I don’t think he’s a boxer.”

And Fury followed up: “Then why do you think he can beat Tommy then? Answer the question now.

“You disappoint me, I looked up to you and I supported you.”

To his credit, Frampton held his ground and revealed he was just trying to be honest in his role as a BT pundit.

The Irish fight legend responded: “I’m just trying to be honest John.”

Speaking to Talk Sport in November the Belfast fighter said “I’ve seen Jake Paul, little highlights of him. I’ve seen Tommy Fury, I was actually working for BT for one of his fights as a pundit.

“I think that if you put a gun to my head, I think I fancy Jake Paul in that fight, if I’m being honest.

“Although he’s very, very new to boxing, he’s alright. He can box a bit.

“Yet to fight a proper boxer, but I think he’s been very careful with the opponents he does pick and I think Tommy Fury, a novice professional – let’s call a spade a spade, that’s what he is, a very novice professional with a lot to learn – I think he’s [Paul] getting him at the right time.”