Yes to Big Fight No to Doubters – Caoimhin Agyarko Believes he’s Answered Critics

Caoimhin Agyarko believes he answered any critics by saying yes to a big fight at just 10 days’ notice.

The Belfast light middle fights Ryan Kelly in a British title eliminator in Sheffield on Saturday night.

It’s the kind of opportunity ‘Black Thunder’ has been looking for since he defeated Troy Williamson, although the type of fight he says many were suggesting he was avoiding.

However, Agarko points out the fact that he accepted the offer to step up at the last minute proves those doubters wrong.

“You’ve got to take these opportunities,” he told the Irish News.

“I see a lot of people saying I was turning down fights so this goes to show that that’s not what I was doing.

“I’m willing to fight on late notice and take the opportunities that I think I should be getting anyway. So, to do it on 10 days’ notice, this just proves all the doubters wrong.”

More than answering any questions about his willingness to fight, the Holy Trinity notes that the Matchroom promoted fight is a chance to inject momentum back into his career.

“A good win on Saturday, back home for a couple of weeks and then back into a big fight,” he adds.

“I think beating Ryan Kelly will give me that activity that I need this year and push on to big fights and big nights that I’ve been hoping for and that I wanted after the Troy Williamson fight.”

Kelly is an experienced operator and the biggest test of the Irish fighter’s career to date.

Still, Agyarko would have been the favourite going into any match between the pair, but for the differing lead-ups both have had.

The British fighter had a full camp to prepare for a tough fight against Ishmael Davis before he pulled out injured, while undefeated Agyarko has had less than two weeks of specific prep.

“He’s a good fighter, he’s a tough fighter,” comments the Belfast man.

“I expect the best Ryan Kelly on the night. Obviously, he’s been preparing for a tough fight in Davis so I’m expecting a real challenge and the best of him so I’ve just got to go out there and be the best I can.

“Every time he’s stepped up he’s been beat but I’m not really looking too much into that, I know he’s a good fighter and hopefully I can just go out and put a good performance on regardless of the notice.”

Photo Credit Matchroom and Mark Robinson