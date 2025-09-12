Callum Walsh Out to Steal Spotlight on Massive Canelo–Crawford Night

Callum Walsh is determined to make sure the story isn’t only about Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford in Las Vegas this weekend.

The Cork super welterweight has been handed a slot high up a ‘historic card’ topped by a battle of pound-for-pound stars.

And while the sporting world will be focused on the clash of modern-day legends, the Cork man plans to crash the conversation by producing the kind of performance that overshadows even the grandest of main events.

“I was definitely surprised I got the co-main event slot of a massive card. It’s an honor,” Walsh, who fights undefeated American Fernado Vargas Jr on the bill told The Ring.

“It’s a very good moment and opportunity for me to show my skills and show how good a fighter I actually am against another good opponent. We are two young and hungry undefeated fighters who are ready to put it all on the line. This fight definitely has the potential to steal the show and be the fight of the night.”

At just 24, the Cobh native has experienced a rapid rise since turning professional under the guidance of legendary trainer Freddie Roach in Los Angeles.

The southpaw has already enjoyed UFC and WWE exposure thanks to Dana White’s backing, but nothing compares to being showcased on the same bill as Canelo and Crawford.

With millions watching worldwide, the 360 Promotions fighter knows he has the perfect platform from which to show that he belongs on boxing’s biggest stage.

“I have to show that I can perform under pressure and on the big stage,” Walsh said. “This is an important debut for me under the TKO banner to show my skills to everyone. I’m looking to make a statement that I am not an average fighter.”

The son of a former world champion of the same name, Vargas is the Irish fighter’s toughest opponent to date. The Tom Loeffler managed boxer, who could be the main beneficiary of Dana White’s move back to boxing, welcomes the test and assures he’ll pass it.

“I think he’s OK. He’s fast,” said Walsh. “I think he has what everybody has — a puncher’s chance. But I believe I have a lot more skills, experience, and power. I’ve fought better competition than he has as well, and overall I am a better fighter.”