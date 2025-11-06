By Stoppage – Teo Alin Confident He’ll Claim Title and Bragging Rights

Teo Alin says he will stop Lee Gormley to claim Bragging Rights bragging rights and the BUI Celtic super featherweight title this weekend.

The Cookstown native steps into title action for the first time when he boxes for the vacant BUI Celtic super featherweight title at the Devenish on Saturday.

The 29-year-old’s team, which included Padraig McCrory and Jamie Conlan, believe the headline clash will prove to be his breakout moment – and going by Alin’s prediction, he seems to be in agreement.

“Teo Alin stoppage,” was his straight-to-the-point response when asked for a prediction.

“I know he’ll have a good engine, he’s pretty tall too but I will get round it,” he adds.

The popular boxer was a nearly man domestically when it came to the amateurs so winning a domestic strap will mean a lot personally and greatly benefit his career.

“Winning the title will be great, great to win one for once. When I get this title hopefully I can push on for more too.”

Alin has impressed since turning over with Hammer Boxing and under the guidance of the much loved McCrory and has moved to 5-0 with relative ease.

Now with his early learning done, he welcomes the step up and says it has brought about a different feel to training.

“Camp has been a lot more serious this time around, knowing I have to be in top form physically and mentally to beat my opponent and become champion,” he says.

The Holy Trinity graduate also feels that there will be a difference when it comes to fight night.

“I sold over 150 tickets and I believe Lee has sold a right few himself, so the atmosphere will be electric,” he adds before sharing his personal excitement.

“I’m super excited.I can’t wait to go in and put in a super performance. I plan to go out and enjoy it; it all goes by in a blink.”