Bumper Day Ahead – Seven Irish fighters in European Youth Action

No fewer than seven Irish fighters will compete in the European Championships in Sofia today.

Team Ireland registered six wins over the first two days of the competition and will be looking to double the win tally and then some today.

Seven fighters compete over two sessions, four in the afternoon and three in the evening.

In the afternoon session, beginning at 12pm, Irish Time:

48kg: Georgia McGovern V Neely Burke of Scotland

51kg: Adam McKeena V Amin Mammadzada of Poland

54kg: Shakira Donoghue V Amelia Milewska of Azerbaijan

67kg: Jim Donovan V Mekhman Namazov of Georgia

In the evening session:

57kg: John Donoghue V Azif Bayramor of Azerbaijan

80kg: Ryan Murphy V Halil Dogru of Turkey

92kg: David McDonagh V Arianit Krasniqi of Germany.