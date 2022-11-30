Big future for Big Bang – Warren delighted with O’Leary progress

Pierce O’Leary [11(6)-0] will learn to treasure what he claims was a rubbish performance according to his manager Francis Warren.

The exciting Dublin light-welterweight set himself up for a breakout 2023 with a WBC International title win live on BT Sports on Saturday night.

The explosive prospect outpointed tough Namibian Emmanuel Mungandjela over 10 rounds on a Queensberry Promotions card to claim pro silverware for the first time since he turned over.

It’s a career-enhancing victory the 22-year-old was delighted with, although a performance he wasn’t as happy with.

The Inner City talent suggests the sense of occasion and the heat of increased spotlight hampered him somewhat.

‘I am always harsh on myself and I’ll always criticize my performance, that was an absolute sh*t performance,” he said after the fight.



“It was all new to me, 10 rounds, a lot of hype surrounding me, it was a lot to deal with but I got the win that’s the main thing,” he added before discussing his 2023 plans.

“We will defend this a few times and move on to bigger titles in 2023.”

While O’Leary grimaced whilst discussing his performance, his manager Francis Warren beamed when reflecting on the fight.

Warren felt the Irish starlet showed his quality and power over 10 rounds in dropping his foe twice en route to a wides points win.

The fighter wanted to maintain his highlight reel knockout run but the promoter is well aware the 10 rounds against such an opponent will prove invaluable further down his career path.

“He went in there and won every round, out-punched his opponent and out-muscled him. Did he get the stoppage? No, but he got 10 rounds in the bank and I’ll tell you what, at fight 20 the experience from this fight will be invaluable. I’m so proud of him and over the mood to be his manager and part of his team.” Warren said.

He also revealed he could have found ‘Big Bang’ an easier opponent for the John Ryder Zach Parker undercard fight, but O’Leary demanded a test.

“I’m really looking forward to the future with Pierce. It was a tougher opponent than his first fight should have warranted. Most fighters would have asked for a fighter they could have got in against and blasted out, then waved the belt over their heads and boasted about being a title holder, not this guy. Pierce said ‘I want to be challenged, I want to be tested and if necessary I can do the rounds’.”