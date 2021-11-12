‘Best signing in world boxing’ – Mick Hennessy heralds McKenna coup

Mick Hennessy believes he has beaten all the big-time promoters to ‘the best signing in World boxing’.

The Channel 5 aligned promoter signed former Golden Boy prospect Aaron McKenna [12(7)-0] to a long-term promotional contract last week.

The Hennessy Sports boss believes he has snapped up a future cross-over ‘superstar’ and a fighter all the big name promoters should have been courting.

“All of the premier players in World boxing have missed a trick with this young man. At this moment in time he is by far the best signing in World boxing, and will go on to be an absolute crossover superstar in the middleweight and super-middleweight divisions,” said Hennessy.

The middleweight ace kicks off the first fight under the new deal when he features on Hennessy’s triple-title extravaganza this Saturday at the Coventry Skydome Arena, live and free on Channel 5 in the UK and Ireland.

McKenna will challenge for the first title of his career when he contests for the WBC Youth ‘World’ Middleweight title in a battle of the punchers against Ghanaian hard-hitter Richard Djarbeng.

Winning a title once held by Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez – who McKenna aims to face and dethrone within the next few years- would prove a statement of intent for the fighter and shows the promoter’s ambitions for the talent, argues Hennessy.

“I’m now delighted to have officially signed Aaron to a long term deal that will see him challenge for the WBC Youth World title on Saturday 13th November in Coventry and winning that title will be a real statement of intent for him.”

KO artist and the Monaghan fighter’s brother Stevie McKenna signed with Hennessy this time last year and has benefited in the form of regular fights and serious Channel 5 exposure.

‘The Silencer’ looks set for similar treatment and Hennessy, who has been aware of both since their amateur days, is excited with regard to what the future holds for both.

“I’ve known Fergal and the boys for a long time through the amateur scene and we have developed a very strong bond and friendship over the years. I have long admired the skill and talent that both boys possess and they were incredible rising through the amateurs ranks, winning countless titles and have entered the pros with even more promise,” he continues.

“I was delighted to officially welcome Stevie to the team in December and he has looked sensational so far maintaining his unbeaten record as he cuts through the welterweight division. So To have world-class young talents like Stevie and now Aaron under the Hennessy Sports banner is truly amazing for us and I’m really looking forward to what the future holds with the boys and Fergal.”