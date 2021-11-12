Back to ‘family business’ Edward Donovan set for Scottish battle – How to Watch

Edward Donovan [1-0] fights for just the second time as a pro tonight.

The much-decorated former underage amateur steps through the ropes in Scotland fighting for the first time since he since migrated from Frank Warren to team up with Northern Sporting Club, an Aberdeen-based promotional, management, and coaching set up.

The Limerick fighter goes to work in the ‘family business at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom on a card topped by Dean Sutherland and Michele Esposito‘s WBC International silver welterweight title fight.

The European Junior gold medal winner, who is the younger brother of Top Rank prospect Paddy Donovan and brother in law to another prospect in Jason Harty, faces an interesting four-rounder.

The 21-year-old fights Steven Floyd [1-0] who like him has one fight and one win under his belt, meaning it’s a clash of undefeated early days professionals.

The card and Donovan’s bout will be broadcast on Fite Zone and can be watched HERE.

The Treaty county fighter opens the show and is expected in the ring between 7:30 and 8;00pm.

The running order, which is subject to change, is as follows:

DEAN SUTHERLAND v MICHELE ESPOSITO

BILLY STUART v ALEXANDRU IONITA

CALLEN MCAULAY v ANGEL EMILOV

CRAIG MORGAN v BRETT FIDOE

LUCA MICHELETTI v MICHAL GAZDIK

EDWARD DONOVAN v STEVEN FLOYD

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com previously Donovan said: “I’m really excited can’t wait for the show to show my class. Our family has based our lives around boxing. I’ve been training since I’m a kid for this opportunity. so I’m gonna’ seize it with both hands.”