Battle of Belfast – Murphy and Farrell Fight for Celtic title on Conlan Undercard

An all Belfast title fight has added further intrigue to the Return of the Mick undercard.

Within seconds of Colm Murphy [4(1)-0] having his hand raised after victory over Engel Gomez at the Europa Hotel on Saturday night it was officially confirmed he would fight MHD stablemate Ruadhan Farrell [3-0] on the undercard.

The Belfast duo will meet for the BUI lightweight Celtic title at the SSE Arena on August 6. After Farrell got six rounds under his belt in Estonia earlier this month rumour this fight was a go spread rapidly, although it was never suggested it would take place on the undercard of Michael Conlan versus Miguel Marriaga.

It’s an added bonus for both, not only do they have the chance to win a domestic strap this earlier in their career but they get to do so on the big stage and on an ESPN+ broadcast Top Rank card.

💥 Battle of Belfast



▪️Two undefeated Irish fighters clash as Colm Murphy & Ruadhan Farrell face off for the Vacant BUI Celtic Featherweight Title on the undercard of #ConlanMarriaga



🎟 https://t.co/Bj7If62mMi



🥊 @ColmMur86696653

🥊 @ruadhan_farrell pic.twitter.com/rPbgTKicBq — Conlan Boxing (@ConlanBoxing) June 25, 2022

It’s the kind of progression many had predicted the Dee Walsh trained Murphy would make considering his amateur background, style, popularity, and likability, although it has come earlier than expected.

For Farrell it’s a world he didn’t look like ever stepping into considering the number of false starts he had before turning over.

However, after four failed debut attempts he managed to put together a run of three wins in four months and now gets a title chance on a big card.

The fight plays out on a card that also includes Padraig McCrory, Lewis Crocker, Paddy Donovan, Kurt Walker, Kieran Molloy, and an all-Irish fight between James McGivern and Tony McGlynn.