Back to Busyness – Aaron McKenna wants to get busy

Aaron McKenna [12(7)-0] is ready to get busy again and wants back out soon.

The Golden Boy prospect ended a frustrating period of inactivity with an out-of-the-blue win on the Hennessy Sports card last Friday.

The win over Ivica Gogosevic [12(5)-38(7)-2] came in ‘The Silencers’ first fight of the year and only his second since December 2019.

The last two years have been in contrast to his first two where he managed 10 wins – and the 22-year-old Monaghan fighter wants to return to those level activities as in starts to approach serious step up time.

“I feel good. It feels good to be back in there fighting again – and to have the fans back. I’m just happy to get a fight,” McKenna said.

“After the inactivity, it was good to get some rounds. I got a rhythm again going into the last round, letting my hands go. Hopefully, I’ll get some fights now before the end of the year to keep it going. I want to get back in there as soon as I can. I’m always ready. I’d fight every week if I had to. That’s the way I train and I want a lot of fights.”

Fight inactivity doesn’t translate to downtime for McKenna. The Smithsborough talent, along with his brother Stevie, is always in the gym and thus is always ready to fight.

He also points out considering he is only 22-years-old he has serious time on his side.

“I want to keep building now and I’m only 22 so I have a lot to learn and improve on. That’s what I do. I’ll get into the gym and work on what I need to work on to make sure I get people out of there and put on good performances.”

CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING SKYDOME ARENA, COVENTRY PIC;LAWRENCE LUSTIG WELTERWEIGHT CONTEST AARON McKENNA v IVICA GOGOSEVIC

Reflecting on Friday’s fight and victory McKenna said: “I was close to getting him out of there and I wanted to get him out of there. He was saved by the bell. If I had ten more seconds, he’d have been gone, but I’m just happy to get the win.

“I felt good in the first two rounds. I was landed some good shots, body shots, head shots and uppercuts. He took them well. Later in the fight, I let them go a bit more. To be fair, he took some good shots.

“I thought early I was landing some good shots and I’d get him out of there, but he was still standing. If it had been an eight or ten-round fight, he wouldn’t have lasted.”