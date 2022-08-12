‘Any of them’ – Michael Conlan wants a world title shot ASAP

Michael Conlan’s focus is on getting titles not getting even after his impressive return to winning ways last Saturday night.

The Olympic medal winner put some welcome distance between himself and his dramatic defeat to Leigh Wood with a victory over big punching former world title challenger Miguel Marriaga on top of an entertaining Conlan Boxing card.

And now with the Nottingham fighter, who rescued victory from the hames of defeat in the last round of their March encounter, in his rearview mirror, Belfast’s main fight attraction has set his sights on a return to top-end world level.

Ireland’s only male World Championship gold medal winner wants titles more than he wants revenge and is open to fighting any of the reigning champions at 126lbls.

“I want to fight for a world title as soon-as-possible but the most important thing is getting that (Wood loss) in the background. I need to get it out of my head so I hope people stop talking about it,” he said after his win, “I’m sick of talking about it,” he adds with a smile.

The champions include former Carl Frampton foe Leo Santa Cruz, who looks to fight WBA regular title holder Wood next, Josh Warrington, another former Frampton foe, who Conlan has been vocal about wanting to fight previously, Emanuel Navarrete and Rey Vargas. They are all big names but all are attainable targets and all fights the Irish star would be confident going into.

“I’ll fight any of them. I want to fight for a world title so whatever is next is next, but now I’ll go on holiday, relax and reassess everything.”

reflecting on his win over Marriaga, Conlan said; “I’ve a lot to improve on and a lot to do. That performance doesn’t say I can go out and destroy anyone right now. But if Marriaga took more chances it would have given me more opportunities. I thought he would have forced the pace a bit more because when he let the hands go, I landed the body shots. He was more cautious and when he stepped over his front foot I was catching him.”