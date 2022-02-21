Anthony Joshua pushes Kieran Molloy ahead of pro debut

Kieran Molloy says Anthony Joshua and co are pushing him toward new heights ahead of his debut.

The Galway fighter is currently preparing for a February 26 introduction to the pro ranks in England under the watchful of new trainer Angel Fernandez.

Working with the innovative coach means he has spent time training alongside former heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua as well as the likes of Frazer Clarke and Richard Riakporhe.

The Top Rank fighter, renowned for his work ethic, reveals working beside such names is proving beneficial.

“It has been great having AJ in the gym. We all push each other on and work hard. I’m learning every single day,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

Explaining how the link-up with Fernandez came he says: My managers Jamie and Michael Conlan sent me over to Angel for a week of a trial with him.

“I instantly clicked with Angel and I knew after a couple of days that he was the man that will take me to the top.”

Molloy also claims he is managing the transition from amateur to pro well and not surprisingly considering he believes his style was always pro-orientated.

“Training and preparations are different to the amateurs but I’m adjusting very comfortably, I think I’ve always sort of had a pro style so it felt quite natural.”

Galway’s greatest every amateur debuts on the undercard of Josh Kelly versus Jack Catterall in Scotland this Saturday night. Eric Donovan, Paddy Donovan, and Kurt Walker also appear on the bill.