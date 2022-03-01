Another intriguing All Irish fight in the works

Dominic Donegan [5(2)-2(0)-1] and James Cahill [2-0] have agreed to a mouthwatering all Irish middleweight clash.

Details of when and where the Wicklow – Cavan meeting will take place have yet to be revealed but ‘The Bomb’ has confirmed rumours terms have been agreed for the pair to trade leather.

DDP Sports will run a show in Dublin in May and the National Stadium could provide a home for the all Boxing Ireland match up, as could Cork and the Nowhere2Hyde April 2 card.

Regardless of venue and time frame, it’s an interesting out-of-the-blue pairing and a fight that will capture the attention.

Donegan has been linked to the all over in recent years. Indeed, a fight with Owen O’Neill was said to be signed and sealed, while the likes of a Cavan derby with Owen Duffy had been discussed as had a clash with Cahill’s gym mate Eddie Treacy.

Cahill on the other hand hasn’t been active to be linked with any fighters.

Following over three-and-a-half years away from the competitive ring the Bray fighter only recently confirmed he was on the comeback trail.

‘Chopper’ had impressed as a teenage prospect in 2017, winning two fights and showing a nice pro-style on Celtic Clash 3 and 4 before stepping back from the sport due to work and family commitments.

He now looks set for a serious return and will fight Donegan, who had a turbulent 2021 thanks to two surprise defeats and a draw.