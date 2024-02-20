Amanda Serrano sends Katie Taylor a rematch warning

Amanda Serrano says she will knock out Katie Taylor if they ever rematch.

Serrano and the trailblazing Irish star shared the ring in an epic, historic and seismic Madison Square Garden showdown in April of 2022.

The Bray fighter took victory in the Fight of the Year, and the first female fight to headline at the famous venue, via split decision.

Serrano and her team were unhappy with the scoring at the time and if the pound-for-pound stars were to meet again, the decorated southpaw says she would make the judges redundant.

“If we have the rematch, I believe I can get the stoppage this time,” Serrano told the Mail.

The Jake Paul-managed multi-weight world champion, who is mid-preparation for a March 2 fight with Nina Meinke in Puerto Rico, has constantly been mentioned as a potential foe for the two-weight undisputed world champion.

However, Taylor was tied up with Chantelle Cameron last year and had two classic encounters with the Brit.

The game-changing Irish fighter was due to repeat with Serrano in May of last year but the MVP fighter pulled out of a proposed rematch when Croke Park was taken off the cards.

Speaking recently Serrano revealed she remains rematch open and the fighter, who is a massive advocate of fighting three-minute rounds, said she would return to 2-minute sessions to fight the Olympic gold medal winner.

“Definitely, I would love the rematch,’ the undisputed featherweight champion told Mail Sport. ‘And for Katie, she’d be the only person that I’m willing to go back to the two minutes for.’

“Even if she wants to do three minutes, then we can do it at three minutes. But she’ll be the only one that I would go back to the two minutes for and it will be a great fight. We had a great first fight and I think the second would be even better because I’m going to be a little stronger and smarter.”