‘Always the plan’ – Amateur turmoil not behind Kieran Molloy’s pro move

Kieran Molloy says he is following the plan and revealed he always intended on turning over once the Tokyo Olympic cycle ended.

The Galway southpaw was officially unveiled as a Conlan Boxing and Top Rank pro amidst great furor and excitement in his home county on Thursday.

There was a strong suggestion the 23-year-old binned the vest in frustration after a row over whether or not the IABA would send a team to the World Championships in Belgrade.

The three-time National Elite champion, and possibly Galway’s greatest ever amateur, admits his last few years as an amateur were full of disappointments but made it clear they were not the code change catalyst.

Turning over after Tokyo, an Olympics new manager Michael Conlan says he had the talent to medal at, was always the plan for the EU bronze medallist.

“It’s a perfect time to go,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m 23-years-old and I’ve plenty of experience from the amateurs. I’ve time to learn and that’s what I plan to do. At 23 I can take baby steps.

“Myself and my Dad sat down a few years back and set out a plan, our goal was to be professional by the time I was 23. It was always the plan to go pro after the Toyko cycle.

“Look there were a lot of disappointments at the end of my amateur career, with team selections and other things but I’ve moved on now,” he adds before trying to keep the positive tone.

“Now I work toward bigger and better things. This was always the plan and the cut-off point for going pro. I’m at the perfect age turnover. I’ve time to learn and build and that’s what I plan to do.”

Speaking of plans, Molloy is massively excited with the ones Conlan Boxing has for him.

The idea is to build the Oughterard BC graduate on both sides of the Atlantic increasing a fan base as he learns his trade in fights on big cards in the UK and America.

“I’ll be fighting in the UK and fighting in America. Honestly, the hairs on the back of my neck were standing up when I heard the plans Jamie and Michael have for me. They have massive plans and I’m really looking forward to getting going now.

“Then you have Top Rank, they are the biggest and best in the business. Working with them gives me access to some of the biggest platforms in boxing. Just look at the fighters they have had and have. They’ve made stars and I’m going to be one of them one day.”

The Connaught fighter with big light middleweight aspirations reveals there was plenty of interest in his signature but says once he meet with the Conlan’s he knew who he was going to sign with.

“There was contact with managers and promoters from all around the world but once I sat down with Michael and Jamie in Galway I knew straight away. They’re young, ambitious, and have a global vision. Their professionalism and honesty really stood out and leave me in no doubt they are the guys to guide my career.”

Jamie Conlan suggested Molloy’s fellow Conlan Boxing and Top Rank prospect Kurt Walker might be moved that bit faster considering his superior experience. The Galway fighter is content enough if that proves the case, happy to learn on the job but he is hoping to be kept extremely busy to aid that learning.

“I’m hoping to have six fights in my first year. I want to be active and I want to learn. I’m giving this 100 percent. I’ll do it all to be a champion. I’ll be active and live in the gym, learn and make myself a better fighter.”