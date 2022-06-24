Aaron McKenna Shares World Level Hit List

Aaron McKenna [14(7)-0] has put Erislandy Lara and Jaime Munguia on his hit list and is confident he can close in on the world-level operators this year.

McKenna won the WBC Youth title last time out and feels momentum is pushing him toward a top 10 ranking, from where he will launch a top-end assault.

The 22-year-old, who fights on Boxxer’s show live on Sky Sports this Saturday, believes he could be in the mix very soon, and while he is open to any big fight, he has a Lara and Munguia preference.

“I’m just one fight away from a top 10 world ranking and that’s all it takes in this game, so I believe in two or three fights there’s no reason why I couldn’t fight you guys at the top,” he tells Irish-Boxing.com before attempting to preach some caution.

“I’m taking it fight by fight and trying to stay as active as i can for now. I’m 22, I’m young and I need to get as many fights as I can and build the experience.”

McKenna has two names in his head he’d like to build toward. Cuban Lara, who recently defeated Spike O’Sullivan, and Mexican Munguia, who holds a very controversial win over Dennis Hogan. The Monaghan middleweight believes he beats both right now but knows they are shots that have to be earned, and at just 22 seems aware he may benefit from the experience of earning them.

“In my head, I’d like to fight Mungia and Lara. Those are the two guys I really have my heart set on and I definitely believe I would beat them.

“I’d take them fights in the morning but you got to take every fight as it comes. Just get one or two or three more fights and I’d definitely be there,” he adds before explaining where his confidence comes from.

“I think I’m definitely ready for the best. I believe in what I can do in the ring and take confidence from what I’ve done in sparring with all the top-level guys. I’m ranked 38 in the WBC so I just want to keep climbing them rankings and get to a position where I make that fight happen with any of the top guys.”