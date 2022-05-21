A Look at Ireland’s Impressive 2022 International Medal Haul

Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke’s World Championship gold medal wins are the icing on the cake of what has so proved a brilliant year for Irish amateur boxing.

2022 has been an enormously successful year so far on the international stage, with 31 medals in all if you include the 73rd Strandja Tournament and the Golden Belt-Nicolae Linca Tournament.

It’s an impressive 24 medals from major international tournaments since the turn of the year. Team Ireland took home a sensational 3 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze medal haul from the European U22 Championships in Porec, Croatia.

The medal total was increased in the European Youth Championship to eight as the U18 select won 3 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze in Sofia, Bulgaria.

A 10 strong Irish team will be looking to accumulate more accolades, add to the medal count and put the cherry on top when they compete in the Men’s European Championships in Yerevan, Armenia next week.

Below are themedals won so far this year:

European U22 Championships: 3 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze

54kg Niamh Fay- GOLD

66kg Kaci Rock -BRONZE

70kg Lisa O’Rourke – GOLD

75kg Aoibhe Carabine – SILVER

54kg Dylan Eagleson – BRONZE

60kg Paul Loonam – BRONZE

92kg Jack Marley – GOLD

European Youth Championships: 3 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze

48kg: Georgia McGovern – BRONZE

48kg: Patsy Joyce – BRONZE

50kg: Katie O’Keefe – BRONZE

63kg: Winnie McDonagh – BRONZE

70kg: Laura Moran SILVER

71kg: Bobbi Flood GOLD

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly GOLD

81+kg: Cliona Darcy GOLD

Women’s World Championships: 2 golds.

63 kg Amy Broadhurst GOLD

70 kg Aoife O’Rourke GOLD