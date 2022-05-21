A Look at Ireland’s Impressive 2022 International Medal Haul
Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke’s World Championship gold medal wins are the icing on the cake of what has so proved a brilliant year for Irish amateur boxing.
2022 has been an enormously successful year so far on the international stage, with 31 medals in all if you include the 73rd Strandja Tournament and the Golden Belt-Nicolae Linca Tournament.
It’s an impressive 24 medals from major international tournaments since the turn of the year. Team Ireland took home a sensational 3 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze medal haul from the European U22 Championships in Porec, Croatia.
The medal total was increased in the European Youth Championship to eight as the U18 select won 3 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze in Sofia, Bulgaria.
A 10 strong Irish team will be looking to accumulate more accolades, add to the medal count and put the cherry on top when they compete in the Men’s European Championships in Yerevan, Armenia next week.
Below are themedals won so far this year:
European U22 Championships: 3 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze
54kg Niamh Fay- GOLD
66kg Kaci Rock -BRONZE
70kg Lisa O’Rourke – GOLD
75kg Aoibhe Carabine – SILVER
54kg Dylan Eagleson – BRONZE
60kg Paul Loonam – BRONZE
92kg Jack Marley – GOLD
European Youth Championships: 3 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze
48kg: Georgia McGovern – BRONZE
48kg: Patsy Joyce – BRONZE
50kg: Katie O’Keefe – BRONZE
63kg: Winnie McDonagh – BRONZE
70kg: Laura Moran SILVER
71kg: Bobbi Flood GOLD
81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly GOLD
81+kg: Cliona Darcy GOLD
Women’s World Championships: 2 golds.
63 kg Amy Broadhurst GOLD
70 kg Aoife O’Rourke GOLD