A Guide to Betting on Pro Boxing

People have been betting on boxing matches ever since the sport’s inception. Its roots can be traced back to the Olympic Games held in 688 BC, but a more modern and better-regulated version of the sport evolved in London in the 1800s.

Tips and Strategies for Professional Boxing

Here are some tips for first-time bettors on professional boxing fights. Sportsbooks also accept bets on amateur bouts, except during the Olympics.

Boxing Moneyline Bets

This is the most popular bet, and participants in a particular boxing match can even bet on but not against themselves. Moneylines can be in fractional, American, and decimal odds, as in the examples:

5/1, 5-1 (aka British odds)

+500 or -500 (the (–) indicates the favorite)

2.5, 1.75, etc. (aka European Odds; the smaller value indicates the favorite)

Because of their simplicity, moneylines bets on the favorite usually have a minimal ROI. You’d better make a small bet on the underdog and hope for a stunning surprise.

When belts are at stake, moneylines are harder to predict, and the odds are slightly higher.

Over/Under Bets

Every boxing match is supposed to continue a set number of rounds, but knockouts are common. So, sportsbooks let you predict the round when the fight will stop. Bookies usually set the line at Over/Under 5 rounds.

Michigan online sports betting apps traditionally offer juicy over/under odds for boxing. Placing an over/under bet makes sense when the two boxers are equally strong. Some sportsbooks may limit the amount of the over/under wagers they accept.

Draw Bets

Due to the scoring system, draws are possible in boxing, although extremely rare. If you are to bet on a draw, place a small wager. You can easily pocket $100 with a $5 bet.

Boxing Prop Bets

The most popular prop bets in boxing are linked to the way a match ends:

A knockout

By a decision of the referee

Disqualification

The final score decides the winner

Where they are accepted, disqualification and judge’s decision prop bets usually bring the highest ROI.

Useful Boxing Betting Tactics

Here are some valuable insights that will increase your chances against the sportsbooks

Know the Opponents’ Strengths and Weaknesses

Depending on their superpowers, professional boxers fall into these categories:

Power Punchers

Super Quicks

Punch Takers

Ring Dancers

Slow Movers (aka Tanks)

You’ll know what bets to place if you know how they box.

Don’t Bet if There’s a Clear Favorite

In the 2018 fight between Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin, bookmakers gave Joshua a -10000 chance to win, while Povetkin stood at +650.

When there’s such a wide difference in the opponents’ skills, trying to predict how many rounds the underdog will last makes more sense.