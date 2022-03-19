21 Not Out – Europa FIGHT REPORT

There were three wins from three for Irish fighters in Belfast tonight.

Following two COVID-enforced postponements, MHD’s XXI bill finally took place tonight at the famous city centre Europa Hotel and there were wins all round on the dinner card.

Promoter Mark Dunlop’s 21st card to be involved in, Colm Murphy showed that he has another local talent on his hands to build following the likes of Paul Hyland, James Fryers, and James Tennyson.

Following the late withdrawals of John Cooney and Mathew Fitzsimons, it was left to Ruadhan Farrell, Jason Harty, and headliner Murphy to do the business – which they did with aplomb.

Topping the bill in just his second outing, super feather Colm Murphy broke down and stopped Sam Melville in five rounds.

Boxing in his second six rounder, the impressive Commonwealth Youth Games medallist set too high of a pace and his solid opponent could not keep up.

In the chief support, Limerick middleweight Jason Harty dominated a game opponent in Richard Helm.

The English journeyman has come to win in his short career to date and did so tonight but former Elite champ and European underage medallist Harty was way too good and able to win the bout while still in second gear.

In the end, he took a wide 40-36 win on the scorecard.

Harty does it! Jason Harty moves to 3-0 with a points win (40-36) over Richard Helm on the @MARKHDUNLOP XX1 show in Europa Hotel in Belfast pic.twitter.com/MZEGqFJAtW — Boxing Tickets NI (@BoxingTicketsNI) March 19, 2022

Opening the show, Belfast super bantam Ruadhan Farrell finally made his debut following many false dawns.

Trained by the legendary John Breen, Farrell made it to the ring tonight where he was taken through his paces by the veteran Jamie Quinn, eventually winning a 39-37 decision.