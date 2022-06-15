Willo Hayden happy to follow orders for now

Willo Hayden [4(1)-0] is just happy to do as he is told for now and is trusting his team to bring him along at the right pace.

The Crumlin BC graduate made it four wins in 10 months when he beat Engel Gomez live on BT Sports on Saturday.

Considering he has received TV exposure and has two six-round wins under his belt, some have queried as to whether a step up is around the corner for Dub prospect.

Hayden is open to the idea but is content to follow Frank Warren’s instructions and plan.

“Whatever Frank put in front of me I’ll take,” he said after his most recent win.

“They know what they are doing, they have been in the game for a long time and developed so many prospects. I’m just doing what I’m told,” he adds before suggesting he will be ready for whatever Warren throws his way.

“I’m just listening to what I’m told to do. I’m fit all year round, so I’m ready at the drop of a hat.”

Hayden was speaking after outpointing Engel Gomez over four rounds in England on Saturday.

Gomez proved resilient and game and gave the eager-to-learn 20-year-old prospect of note the kind of fight he appreciated.

“I was happy with it. I got the win, won every round, I did what needed to be done, so no complaints. I knew he was tough, I’d watched some of his recent fights, he’s South American and a good tough strong lad. I was expecting that,” he adds before stating he was happy to get rounds.

“I’m not in there to stop boys in the first round. I want good learning fights. I’m at a stage now where it’s all about growth and development and it’s fights like that are going to make that happen.”