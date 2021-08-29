‘Where are ya Archie’ – Anto Cacace makes it clear who he wants next

Anto Cacace [19(7)-1(0)] wasted no time in calling out Archie Sharp [20(9)-0] after his eye-catching display in Birmingham on Saturday night.

‘The Apache’ retained his British super featherweight title and showed his class when dropping and outpointing Lyon Woodstock on top of a BT Sports broadcast bill.

The Belfast talent made the most of the platform and put in the kind of performance that would have captured the attention of a lot of super featherweights.

Speaking after the bout he was mainly interested in one and called out Archie Sharp.

“Where are you, Archie? Have your b**** dropped or what?,” Cacace said during an interview with BT Sport.

“He thinks he’s number one, he thinks he’s the big shot. Get him here now. Next fight, why not.

“I beat Archie every day of the week and twice on a Sunday.

“I genuinely believe you haven’t seen anything of me yet. Get me more fights and you will see me do amazing things.”

Reflecting on the successful defence of his title he said: “I am happy enough.

“I would have liked to get the stoppage but the win was more important to me than anything else.

“But the more fights I have the better I will be. Lyon is a hard man. I hurt both my hands early and I will have to see what they’re like.

“It feels great to get back and get the win.”

Cacace and Declan Geraghty defeater, Sharpe have been linked ever since they became Queensbury stablemates. The 32-year-old Irish fighter has constantly claimed he is keen, while simultaneously questioning whether or not the WBO#2 feels the same.

Indeed, the English fighter has named dropping the likes of Shakur Stevenson and stated he wanted the winner of the Carl Frampton versus Jame Herring world title fight.

Rumour suggests Frank Warren had given approval for the fight to take place on last nights ‘Night of Champions’ show but pushed it backed due to the fact he is in America with Tommy Fury and Daniel Dunios, all of which bodes well in terms of it happening next.