Venomous Verbals – Katie Taylor rips into Jake Paul after he hits out at Irish fans

Jonny Stapleton ,

Katie Taylor [20(6)-0] unleashed a venomous verbal combo to put Jake Paul in his place after he fired a dig the way of Irish fans.

The YouTuber-turned-fighter-turned promoter is in Amanda Serrano’s corner for the biggest fight in women’s boxing history set for Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

The face of MVP Promotions has cut a respectful figure throughout fight week and indeed the entire promotion but let the mask slip come weigh-in time.

April 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano pose after weighing in ahead of the Matchroom Boxing card on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

The 25-year-old, who boasts a 5-0 record and has got on the wrong side of Irish boxing fans by insulting Dylan Moran previously, hit out at the big Irish crowd who came to support Irish Icon Taylor at the Hulu Theatre hosted weigh in.

“What I do have to say for the Irish is I feel bad for you as this is the start of Katie Taylor’s losing streak. Just like Conor McGregor.”

Speaking to the DAZN Boxing Show immediately after the weigh-ins, the undisputed lightweight world champion hit back with a volley of abuse of her own and savaged Paul belittling his fight credentials.

“As far as Jake Paul, this isn’t a game this is a real fight,’ she said. ‘He’s never been involved in a fight like this, and he never will be involved in a fight like this.

“This is a genuine real fight, and he knows nothing about this.”

Photo Credit Ed Mulholland Matchroom

Jonny Stapleton

